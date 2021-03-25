Dezin

Electric Kettle

$24.99

Buy Now Review It

【Window-Glass and Double Wall Design】 Featuring the classic Double-Walled structure concept with a brand new glass viewing window design, this kettle combines safe touch function and unique visual experience. The glass window allows you to measure the perfect amount of water to boil, and the outer thicken wall ensures the external layer is always cooler than the normal glass kettle to prevent accidental burning and cracking. 【Bicolor LED and Keep Warm Function】 Dezin illuminating kettle designed with a bicolor changeable LED system, the blue light will gather and swirl in the water when heats and the green light will be turned on along with the keep warm function when you want the water keeping the temperature between 122°F/50℃ to 158°F/70℃. The keep warm function provides the right temperature for your tea and coffee and helps their flavors come out fully brewed so that brings you a more authentic taste. 【Borosilicate Glass and 304 Stainless Steel】 The entire body of the kettle is made by specially crafted borosilicate glass that known for its heat resistance and cracking resistance. And its bottom and the inner lid is made of 100% food grade 304 stainless steel that allows saving natural water taste without any odors after heating. 【Safe Boiling】 This intelligent electric kettle will auto shut off once the water is boiled. And when there's no water inside the kettle to boil, the power switch will also turn off automatically to protect the heating elements and ensure the kettle lasts longer. The 1.5L capacity allows you to prepare water for coffee, tea, and beverages all day long at a time. 【Hassle-free Service】 Dezin is always oriented towards serving the customers' needs and measure customer-satisfaction levels to determine the success of our business. If there is any problem with our product, you can feel free to contact us and we will take good care of you until you are satisfied! Description Specifications: Capacity: 1.5L Voltage: 120V 60Hz Power: 800W Quick Quiz: 🙋‍ How does the keep warm function work? 💁‍ The keep warm function can only be activated when the water temperature is above 60°C. After boiling, you can press the keep warm button, when the water temperature slowly cools down with time, the keep warm function will be triggered and maintains the water temperature at 50-70°C. If the water temperature is below 50℃ or lower, you need to boil the water above 60 ° C first before you use the keep warm function. *Please do not press the power button and the keep warm button at the same time to extend the life span of the kettle. 🙋‍ Why are there some black/yellow spots on the bottom of the kettle after boiling? 💁‍ Since stainless steel is highly resistant to corrosion, the black/yellow spots phenomenon is the result of the dry burning of the heating tube. We suggest you not to pour all the water immediately after boiling. Do not let the kettle dry burn to avoid this happening. But the spots only in the superficial layer, it's a normal phenomenon of stainless-steel product. You can clean the black/yellow spots with a small amount of WHITE VINEGAR rinse (allow white vinegar sits in the kettle for 15 minutes, no scrubbing needed). 🙋‍ What should I do if my kettle is defective? 💁‍ If there are any defective problem with your kettle, you can contact our service team (please check the instruction manual or package to find our email address). We are always here to provide you the hassle-free after-sales service support!