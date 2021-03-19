SMEG

Electric Kettle

$159.95 $135.95

Update your standard electric kettle with Smeg's retro-inspired iteration. Boasting mid-century design details, the Electric Kettle will make your kitchen pop with some tasteful kitsch. TYPE - Kettle - Power: 2400 W AESTHETICS - Spout material: Stainless steel Handle color: Chrome - Spout color: Polished steel - Finishing: Glossy - Base color: Polished chrome - Base material: Plastic - Aesthetics: 50's Style - Cable color: Grey - Body material: Stainless steel - Type of logo: Applied - Lid material: Stainless steel - Handle material: Plastic CONTROLS - Lever material: Stainless steel - Type of controls: Lever TECHNICAL FEATURES - Built-in cord wrap: Yes - 360° swivel base: Yes - Auto switch off: Yes, at 100°C - Removable limescale filter: Yes - Limescale filter material: Stainless steel - Lid opening: Soft Opening - Safety auto shut off: Yes - Water level indicator: Yes - Concealed heating element: Yes - Antislip feet: Yes ELECTRICAL CONNECTION - Voltage: 220-240 V - Power supply cable length: 1 m - Frequency (Hz): 50/60 Hz