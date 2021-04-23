homech

【Relieve pain and muscle damage】This ultra-soft customizable electric heating pad can relieve daily muscle soreness. Helps reduce inflammation and painful cramps. Simply place it on your sore leg, wrap it around your stiff neck, or throw it on your shoulders, neck back, knee, joints and let the heat penetrate your muscles in a few seconds. 【Special treatment methods】Each muscle needs special treatment. Our 12*24 inch heating pad easy-to-operate digital LED controller allows you to switch between 6 personalized heating settings. You can also choose dry or wet heating to achieve the best relaxation effect. 【Super Soft & Waterproof Microfiber】The shell of Homech heating pad is made of two different high-quality superfine velvet fabrics (short plush + coral velvet). Incredible softness, both your muscles and your skin will love it. Easy-care, machine-washable micro-pile fabric pad. 【Easy to Carry】Homech heating pads can be rolled up or stored in a small bag, making transportation easy, so you can carry the heating pad with you at work, in the gym, traveling or camping. Beautifully packaged, this is a decent gift for friends and family. 【Safety Protection】The heat of the flexible heating pad is so relaxing and calming. No need to take any measures: automatic shutdown technology ensures your absolute safety in this situation. When watching a movie, use a simple one-button controller and start heating therapy. Functions: ☞The Homech heating pad provides extra-large comfort for sore muscles in the back, legs, arms, etc. ☞The combination of short plush and coral fleece, different touches can meet your different needs and can provide customized hyperthermia solutions for arthritis pain, muscle pain, and stiff joints. ☞Use only 20 minutes a day (or as recommended by your doctor) to increase blood flow and reduce pain and muscle cramps. Features: ➤Extra-large 12" x 24" pad: Provide excellent coverage for large muscle groups ➤6 temperature settings: The digital LCD controller can easily adjust the heat through 6 temperature settings to suit your comfort​​. ➤Damp heat therapy options: Provide deeper penetration and more effective muscle relief. ➤Automatic shutdown: Save energy and prevent burns due to overheating. ➤Extra-long cord: Easy to use on the bed or your favorite chair. ➤Machine washable: Help maintain beauty and softness for many years. Specifications: ◆Material: Short plush + Coral fleece ◆Heating pad size: 12 inches x 24 inches Color: lake blue ◆Power supply: AC 120V, 60Hz, maximum 120W Power ◆Cord length: 9.18ft What's in the box: ✔1 x Homech electric heating pad (HM-BD001) ✔1x controller with power cord ✔1 x instruction manual Note: Do not dry clean or iron the heating pad. Do not use for unconscious and sensitive to heat people and adult only. Do not let pets scratch the product. Do not pierce the pad with sharp objects. Do not sit on, against or fold the heating pad when using. Do not use if any visible damage is apparent(crack, tears, or exposed wires and heat element). Never leave the heating pad unattended. Never cover the controller during use.