Cosori

Electric Gooseneck Kettle

$69.99 $52.49

Designed in California. This Cosori’s Gooseneck Kettle features 5 precise temperature presets, so your tea is brewed just right. It also has a Keep Warm function that automatically keeps water at the same temperature for 60 minutes. The Purest Taste: The kettle is made with food-grade stainless steel in its housing, lid, and spout, with no Teflon or chemical linings, which keeps the perfect taste for your coffee and tea. Precise Pouring: The COSORI's precision pour spout is designed for the optimal pour-over flow rate. The counterbalanced handle helps keep your pour steady, handle moves the center of mass back towards your hand. Pair our pour over coffee maker (search for CO148-CM) for the perfect brew Quick Heating: The 1200 watts of power boils a full kettle in just 3-5 minutes, meaning you can enjoy a cup of coffee in no time. Stop wasting your time in front of the microwave or stove. Safe Tech & Auto Shut Off: Features British STRIX thermostat technology, auto shut-off after the water get your desired temperature. Boil-dry safety feature where it turns off if it detects there is no water inside Unique Leak-Proof Design：The spout is consistent and high strength laser welding, no need to worry leaking no matter how long you use it Product Details: FDA compliant, ETL listed, 120V, 60Hz, 1200W. Only for USA and Canada Included Components: 1 Manual, 1 Warranty Card, 1 kettle, 1 base Hard water is water that contains calcium or magnesium mineral ions often in the form of carbonate. These ions do not pose any health threat, but they can engage in reactions that leave insoluble mineral deposits. Hard water mineral deposits, or scaling, is the precipitation of minerals which form lime scale.