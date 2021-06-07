Milk Makeup

Electric Glossy Lip Plumper

£21.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

Want to give even more attention to your favourite asset? Milk Makeup's Electric Glossy Lip Plumper is an ultra-cushiony gel lip plumper - available in six vivid shades - with an electric-yet-comfortable tingling sensation for the appearance of fuller, smoother, softer lips instantly and over time. Formulated with Sichuan pepper to create an immediate electric-yet-comfortable tingling sensation - with a subtle flavour too - and the appearance of smoother lips, Milk Makeup's Electric Glossy Lip Plumper grants lips a high shine finish with a plumped effect you'll adore. Vegan plant-derived collagen moisturises to improve the appearance of skin texture, elasticity, and firmness while Volulip™ visibly plumps lips for the appearance of increased lip volume while hydrating and softening. Finally, jojoba oil nourishes and comforts lips while helping to provide antioxidant benefits and locking in moisture. Nervous about dreaded stickiness? No fear, this glassy, high shine finish is free from that.