Electric Aqua has a truly refreshing hue and is certainly the more vibrant version of our Fresh Aqua, the older sibling perhaps. A bright mixture of cyan blue and green promoting stability and inner peace. It's like diving into a cool pool after almost melting in the midday sun. There's a reason why aqua reminds us of the sea; when light travels through water, red wavelengths are absorbed but blue and green escape the absorption. With this, deep waters appear almost aqua. This hue reminds us of the Blue Lagoon in Iceland or Shimoji Island in Japan. It's even the feeling you have after brushing your teeth, giving your mouth a total reset of freshness. It makes you feel good just thinking about this minty hue.