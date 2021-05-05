Electra

Electra Task Chair

$109.99 $91.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Office chair with wheels - classy companion for the office - clad in bronze and will waltz across the floor if you want it to, this office chair is style and functionality combined. Adjustable height feature - with one easy push of the lever, this mid-back office chair can be effortlessly adjusted to suit the height of your table so you don’t have to be hunching over it or straining your neck. Goodbye frozen shoulders and neck pain! Stylish bronze suede upholstery - feeling luxuriously smooth and looking elegantly chic, the bronze suede upholstery of this mid-back office chair is a touch of luxe in an otherwise boring office. Smooth roller castor wheels - the roller-coaster wheels of the upholstered office chair let you move in any way you fancy - great flexibility on a hectic day in the office. The best thing is, the wheels wouldn’t leave ugly streaks on your precious flooring.