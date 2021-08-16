Pour Moi

Electra Balcony Bra

£24.00 £12.55

Pure elegance! This all new addition to the popular Electra range by Pour Moi features a unique and sexy mesh and geometric lace design. Offering a comfortable and contemporary fit and feel, this bra will ensure you feel your best, all day long! It is underwired for excellent uplift and support, yet non-padded for a natural look and feel. In addition, the bra secures at the rear with a hook and eye fastening and also features fully adjustable straps, for a truly optimum and individual fit! This bra is crafted from high quality fabric and embraces a popular balcony cup design to offer a little more modesty. Pair with matching coordinates from the Electra range to create a truly stunning ensemble!