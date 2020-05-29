Havasu Nutrition

Elderberry Gummies 100mg, 60 Gummies

$16.95

PREMIUM IMMUNE SUPPORT - Havasu ELDERBERRY GUMMIES are a delicious and convenient way to include the amazing Elderberry fruit along with immune-supportive nutrients Zinc and Vitamin C.* SUPER IMMUNE RESPONSE - Elderberries are a tiny, tart & delicious superfruit and one of the best known botanicals to promote your super immune defenses!* For optimal protection, consume Havasu ELDERBERRY GUMMIES everyday, and throughout the year. You can also start immediately at the onset of those nagging signs such as a itchy throat, sneezing and sniffles. STRENGTHEN YOUR DEFENSES NATURALLY* - Elderberry is super-immune fruit that delivers both antioxidant and immune support, due to its naturally occuring free radical defenders called anthocyanins.* For superior seasonal support, Havasu Elderberry Gummies also provide Vitamin C and Zinc, nutrients that play an important role in maintaining a healthy immune system.* Did you know a recent NHANES 2015 study found less than 10% of Americans get enough everyday Vitamin C from the diet! MOST RELIABLE! Our team has formulated a delicious and not to sweet Elderberry Gummy that contains NO preservatives, NO artificial colors or flavorings, so you can trust that you are using an all-natural supplement! It also undergoes a stringent process of third party testing and documentation to ensure each bottle has exactly what it says it has. Propolis Echinacea Sambucus Nigra Vitamin C - Great for Kids AND Adults - Immune System Booster