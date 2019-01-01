Elbow Grease

Elbow Grease H2o Thick Gel Regular 16 Ounces. By Elbow

$25.96

Buy Now Review It

Size: Elbow Grease H2O Thick Gel Regular 16 ounces. Elbow Grease Original Gel Lubricant the Classic Gel was introduced in 1982. The market demanded water-based lubricants, so this wonderful thick and viscous gel lubricant was created. Elbow Grease Classic Gel is a thick long-lasting lubricant that enhances your sensual experience. The Classic formula has been a favorite for many years and continues to be one of the best sellers! Elbow Grease Original is a water based thick lubricant. Its viscosity is exquisite. Elbow Grease Original is a safe, long-lasting premium lubricant specifically designed to enhance your sensual experience. The ultimate lubricant for masturbation and anal play is now water based personal lubricant for use with latex condoms. Elbow Grease Gel is manufactured to strict standards. None of the Elbow Grease Lubricants contain Nonoxynol 9, n-9, does not contain contraceptive. Latex condom compatible. Use it over a thin coat of our FUSION silicone lubricant for a unique, ultra slippery experience. Discreet, economical size personal lubricant 16 ounces in plastic container. A safe, long-lasting premium water based lubricant specifically designed to enhance your sensual experience. Manufacture to strict standards for quality and performance. Ingredients: Deionized Water, Paraffin, Peg-8, Sorbitan Stearate, Polysorbate-60, Stearic Acid, Stearyl Alcohol and Ceteareth-20, Cetyl Alcohol, Lanolin, Borax, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Imidazolidiny Urea. Elbow Grease Lubricants, Fusion Lubricants and Encounter Lubricants are registered trademarks for the B. Cumming Company Inc.