Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sneakers
Nisolo
Elayna Sneaker
$148.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nisolo
An elevated take on a classic sneaker style, the Elayna Leather Sneaker is handmade in León, Mexico and features a Vibram sole, rose gold eyelets, and waxed cotton laces.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Acne Studios
Technical Sneakers
$470.00
from
Acne Studios
BUY
DETAILS
Superga
2750 Cotu Classic
$65.00
from
Superga
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Tika 2 High Vamp Skaters
$35.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Acne Studios
Manhattan Sneakers
$470.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Nisolo
DETAILS
Nisolo
Canvas Tote
$78.00
from
Nisolo
BUY
DETAILS
Nisolo
Chelsea Boot
$228.00
from
Nisolo
BUY
DETAILS
Nisolo
Ama Mule
$178.00
$142.40
from
Nisolo
BUY
DETAILS
Nisolo
Isla Slide Sandal
$88.00
from
Nisolo
BUY
More from Sneakers
DETAILS
Under Armour
Ua Breathe Trainer
$80.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
DETAILS
Under Armour
Ua Hovr™ Rise
$100.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
DETAILS
Under Armour
Ua Hovr™ Apex
$140.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
DETAILS
Vans
Classic Sneaker
$49.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted