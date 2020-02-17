Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Leggings
Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini
Elasticated Waist Leggings
$695.00
$278.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Farfetch
Polyamide 60%, Acetate 40%
Need a few alternatives?
Nordstrom
Faux Leather Leggings
$69.00
$41.40
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Alice + Olivia
Leather Leggings
$798.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Commando
Faux Patent Leather Perfect Control Leggings
C$129.17
from
Shopbop
BUY
Vero Moda
Curve Faux Leather Leggings
C$58.91
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini
Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini
Asymmetric Ruffled Crepon Midi Dress
$1595.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini
Puff Sleeve Blouse
$575.00
$172.50
from
Shopbop
BUY
Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini
Crochet Trim Dress
$1128.67
from
Farfetch
BUY
Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini
Belted Leopard-print Faux Shearling Coat
$2250.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
More from Leggings
Nordstrom
Faux Leather Leggings
$69.00
$41.40
from
Nordstrom
BUY
SPANX
Faux Leather Quilted Leggings
$110.00
from
Zappos
BUY
Gymshark
Training 7/8 Leggings
$30.00
from
Gymshark
BUY
Tek Gear
Plus Size High Waisted Colorblock Leggings
$44.00
from
Kohl's
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted