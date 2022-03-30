Ganni x Juicy Couture

Elasticated Sweatpants

Style note Product description Y2K diamantés meet Scandi 2.0 in this deeply nostalgic collection of logo-splashed styles. The early Aughts aesthetic gets the green treatment with our crystal-clad capsule of organic and recycled tracksuits, figure-loving mesh dresses, and caps and tees made from 100% certified organic cotton. These are velour sweatpants in our exclusive mixed logo print, finished with slip pockets and signature diamanté rhinestone encrusted monogram G & J logos. Cut for a straight-leg silhouette with an elasticated waistband and elasticated balloon-style ankles.