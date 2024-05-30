INNBEAUTY PROJECT

Elastic Skin Firming & Plumping Serum

$42.00

Buy Now Review It

At Innbeauty Project

Fabric Stretch: Non-Stretch Non-Stretch Super-Stretch Fabric: Heavyweight, non-stretch poplin Collared V neckline and short sleeves Paneled, A-line skirt Evil eye patchwork print On-seam hip pockets Shell: 50% cotton/50% polyester Unlined Dry clean Made in the USA Style #OULAA30005 A dazzling abstract pattern with a bold color scheme draws the eye to this the Oula Company mini dress, which is cut in a classic babydoll silhouette. Go with monochrome boots to give this piece the center of attention it deserves.