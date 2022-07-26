United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Warehouse
Elastic Back Wide Leg Trouser
£59.00£47.20
At Warehouse
Style Notes Wide leg trousers designed in a full length with a high-rise finish. Complete with an elasticated detail at the back for added comfort. This garment is READY FOR THE FUTURE. It is made with recycled polyester. Materials: 26% recycled polyester 74% regular polyester Details & Care Main: 26% Recycled Polyester, 74% Regular Polyester. Lining: 100% Regular Polyester - Wash with similar colours. Model wears a UK size 10. Inside leg length: 78cm.