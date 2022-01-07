Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
GUESS
Elandra Croc Print High Boot
£179.00
£125.00
Buy Now
Review It
At GUESS
Elandra croc print high boot
Need a few alternatives?
TINSTREE
Lug Sole Platform Boots
BUY
$51.69
Amazon
Canyon Trails
Embroidered Western Cowboy Boots
BUY
$44.99
Amazon
Khaite
Davis Leather Knee Boots
BUY
£1020.00
Net-A-Porter
Steve Madden
Dakota Brown
BUY
£62.00
£83.00
Steve Madden
More from GUESS
GUESS
Elandra Croc Print High Boot
BUY
£179.00
GUESS
promoted
GUESS
Flat-edge Hoop Earrings
BUY
$18.00
Macy's
promoted
GUESS
Uma Denim Bodycon Dress
BUY
$88.80
$148.00
Macy's
promoted
GUESS
Nyx Sleeveless Ribbed Midi Dress
BUY
$58.80
$98.00
Macy's
More from Boots
TINSTREE
Lug Sole Platform Boots
BUY
$51.69
Amazon
Canyon Trails
Embroidered Western Cowboy Boots
BUY
$44.99
Amazon
Khaite
Davis Leather Knee Boots
BUY
£1020.00
Net-A-Porter
Steve Madden
Dakota Brown
BUY
£62.00
£83.00
Steve Madden
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted