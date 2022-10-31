To The Fairest

Élan Vital Scented Candle

£45.00

Élan Vital – ‘life force’ – is the latest creation from To The Fairest. This stirring scent is an earthy, mysterious vetiver inspired by the thrill of connecting with the natural world around us. Rich in autumnal, forest-floor notes, this beautiful scented candle is strong enough to scent a large room. We use mineral wax in our candles as it performs best with the high concentration of fragrance oil. Small beads may appear on the surface of the wax due to the high oil content. 190g (burn time approx. 40hrs) CANDLE HYGIENE • Burn within sight • Keep away from things that catch fire • Keep away from children