D.S. & Durga

El Cosmico Parfum

$260.00

Buy Now Review It

At Saks Fifth Avenue

The desert airs of Marfa, cosmic axis of West Texas. Creosote shrubs and sumac primed with Chihuahuan mesa woods - mesquite, oak, and pinyon pine. Notes: Desert shrubs desert pepper pinyon pine, creosote oak khella and dry sand accord shrub wax. Made in USA