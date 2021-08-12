Jane Richards Interiors

Ekstrem Chair

Designed by Terje Ekstrøm in 1984, the iconic 'Ekstrem' chair challenges conventional furniture, whilst still providing unparalleled comfort. A throwback to the eccentric 80s, the unexpected geometrics allow you to sit forward with feet on the ground, sideways with legs calmly placed on the armrests, or completely backwards with the front of the torso against the chair’s back. The 'Ekstrem' is an ideal piece to spice up any interior. Design: Terje Ekstrøm Materials: Tubular Steel, Polyurethane Foam Dimensions: 72 x 70 x 79cm Seat Height: 43cm Weight: 15kg In-Stock & Ready To Ship