Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorWorkout Gear
Manduka

Eko® Yoga Mat 5mm - Selenge

$96.00
At Manduka
The comfortably cushioned eKO® yoga mat has a natural rubber grip that catches you if you start to slip. With its eco-friendly construction, this non-Amazon harvested natural tree rubber mat supports both your practice and our planet.
Featured in 1 story
Where To Find Cool Eco-Conscious Workout Gear
by Cory Stieg