Elektra Cosmetics

Eko Glitter

£11.80

Buy Now Review It

At Elektra Cosmetics

Description EKO·Glitters are bioplastics made from plant-based films; cellulose (wood pulp) or polylactide / PLA (corn). These materials are environmentally friendly and renewable resources, capable of being decomposed by bacteria and other living organisms. Our EKO·Glitters are: Plant based Biodegradable Vegan friendly Cruelty-free Cosmetic grade Made from renewable raw materials Gentle on your skin