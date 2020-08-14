Tracksmith

Every year, we introduce a Relay Collection, inspired by style and culture of our favorite races around the world. This year, we celebrate Japan’s ekiden, long-distance relay races that captivate the nation and establish a pipeline of world-class runners, forged in the fire of these epic multi-day competitions. Paying homage to the pageantry of the Hakone Ekiden, a 218-kilometer race from Tokyo to Hakone contested by Japan’s top universities, this 2:09 Mesh split short features the bold colors of the flags of the Tokyo Metropolis and is designed for long-distance running. Collection illustrations by Tokyo artist, Hiroki Nishiyama.