Details & Care Getting the water the right temperature for first-thing (or all-day!) coffee is easy with this elegant electric kettle with variable temperature control. What it does: A precision-pour spout means you feel like an expert barista with each cup, while minimalist design makes the kettle a clean, cool addition to your kitchen. Additional features: Variable temperature control from 135ºF to 212ºF; LCD screen illuminates desired temperature and real-time temperature; HOLD mode maintains desired temperature for 60 minutes; stopwatch to time extraction; and Celsius/Fahrenheit option. Includes: Kettle, lid and base. Stainless steel/synthetic/electrical components Hand wash interior; wipe clean exterior Imported Item #6227968