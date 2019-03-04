Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorStorage & Organization
Ikea

Eket Wall-mounted Cabinet Combination

$70.00
At Ikea
Its edginess in a box. Create an asymmetric or unexpected storage solution and fill it with your things. Stack and combine as you please. Fits in any space and has infinite possibilities.
Featured in 1 story
Ikea Has A Kama Sutra Guide
by Olivia Harrison