Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorFurniture
Ikea

Ekebol Sofa, Katorp Natural

$399.00
At Ikea
Take care of you and your things. The sofa has storage shelves on all sides and wire mesh for you to hang your items. Place the sofa in the middle of the room and the mesh back becomes an attractive detail.
Featured in 1 story
Ikea Has A Kama Sutra Guide
by Olivia Harrison