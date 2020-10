Wella

Eimi Body Crafter Flexible Volumizing Spray

$19.50

Buy Now Review It

Product Description Build volume with a workable texture. Craft your style with smooth, flexible control and natural movement. Brand Story EIMI by Wella Professionals is a styling range designed to enable self expression and celebrate individuality. EIMI molds and inspires by offering interpretations of the latest global trends and setting new accents of style.