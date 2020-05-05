Maxi-Matic

Eim-1400r Ice Cream Maker With With Quick Freeze Bowl, 1.5 Quart

$36.99

Simple Freezing Bowl: The Mr. Freeze automatic ice cream maker comes with a convenient freezable bowl that allows you to quickly make ice cream directly in the unit. Easy Operation: Easily turn on the unit to churn your ice cream recipe with a simple control panel. No chemicals, alcohol or salt needed. Perfect Serving Size: The 1.5 Quart capacity provides just the perfect amount of servings for family and friends. Quick & Easy to Use: The ice cream and dessert maker is simple to use. Simply freeze the bowl overnight, then add the ingredient mixture into the machine, push a button and you'll have a tasty dessert in a short time. Includes Recipes: Prepare homemade frozen yogurt, gelato, ice cream or sorbet from a variety of recipes included with your purchase.