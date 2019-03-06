Mistana

Eileen Flower Stoneware Hanging Planter

$28.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Whether contributing to a welcoming entryway vignette or bringing the refreshing colors of nature to the master suite, plants imbue your abode with life \u213 so don't they deserve picturesque homes of their own? This hanging planter is crafted from ceramic, showcasing a distressed floral motif in hues of brown and white, creating the look of a well-loved piece. Ideal for displaying an assortment of succulents or bunch of brightly-hued blooms, this design is a perfect pick for livening up a covered porch or kitchen island.