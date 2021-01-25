Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Beepy Bella x Studs
Eight Mm Pavé Huggie
$22.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Studs
Need a few alternatives?
Madewell
Archway Chunky Small Hoop Earrings
$22.00
$15.40
from
Madewell
BUY
Sara Patino Jewelry
Joy Earrings (small)
$68.00
from
Sara Patino Jewelry
BUY
Stella & Bow
Violet Zircon Pavé Hoops
$60.00
$48.00
from
Stella & Bow
BUY
AMYO
Pavé Huggie Hoops 14k White Gold
$150.00
$113.00
from
AMYO
BUY
More from Beepy Bella x Studs
Beepy Bella x Studs
Eight Mm Pavé Huggie
$22.00
from
Studs
BUY
Beepy Bella x Studs
Darling Daisy Earrings
$30.00
from
Studs
BUY
More from Earrings
Dear Ava
Christmas Gift For Best Friend Earrings
$49.00
$45.00
from
Dear Ava
BUY
CraftyLittleDreams
Shortbread Cookie Sandwich Earrings
$13.50
from
Etsy
BUY
Madewell
Archway Chunky Small Hoop Earrings
$22.00
$15.40
from
Madewell
BUY
Tsunja
Minimalist Polymer Clay Statement Earrings
$55.00
from
Etsy
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted