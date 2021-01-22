Le Creuset

Eiffel Tower Petit Cocotte With Lid

$25.96 $19.96

Embossed with the iconic Eiffel Tower, these petite cocottes are perfect for mini mac and cheese, crème brûlée, personal ice cream sundaes or individual pot pies. They're also great for holding condiments, spices and meal prep ingredients. The superior heat retention of the enameled glazed stoneware and small size means that food cooks quickly and stays warm longer.