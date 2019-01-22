Metal Earth Eiffel Tower model kit is an amazingly detailed etched model that is fun and satisfying to assemble. It starts as a 4-inch square steel sheet and finishes as a 4.49" x 1.60" x 1.56" 3D model. Simply use the easy-to-follow instructions included with the sheet to pop out the pieces, bend the tabs, and connect them at the attachment points. No glue nor solder required.
SKU: MMS016
Number of sheets: 1 Sheet
Difficulty Level: Easy
Availability: In stock
Manufacturer: Fascinations®
$ 6.95
Qty:
FREQUENTLY BOUGHT TOGETHER:
Current: Eiffel Tower
$6.95
Golden Gate Bridge
$6.95
Empire State Building
$6.95
Black Pearl Pirate Ship
$11.95
London Tower Bridge
$11.95
Add 5 products to cart
Total: $44.75