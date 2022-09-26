Aesop

Eidesis Eau De Parfum

$220.00

A unique otherworldly fragrance borrowing from greek mythology, drawing upon the story of Narcissus and the pool beyond the reflection, a symbolic blend of dreamy, luminous florals with a considered, woody base. A nuanced, considered, warm and earthy scent, housed in a 50ml glass bottle. Key ingredients in Aesop Eidesis Eau de Parfum Black Pepper, Frankincense, Sandalwood. How to use Aesop Eidesis Eau de Parfum Spray directly onto each wrist and to each side of the neck. All fragrance will be influenced by your personal body chemistry, allowing for a uniquely personal fragrance variation.