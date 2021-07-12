Egyptian Magic

All Purpose Skin Cream (2.5 Ounce)

$24.99

EGYPTIAN MAGIC ALL PURPOSE SKIN CREAM “The People’s Choice” is made with the blessings and guidance of our ancient Egyptian ancestors. It is a phenomenal healing balm with legendary powers due to its unique mixture of all natural ingredients derived only from living plants and organisms. Kamitian folklore tells us that this may in fact be the exact formula for a legendary skin cream found in ancient Egyptian tombs ONLY SIX INGREDIENTS (ALL NATURAL): Olive Oil, Bees Wax, Honey, Bee Pollen, Royal Jelly, and Bee Propolis. With its unique formula and handmade attention during every step of the manufacturing process, Egyptian Magic Skin Cream utilizes the natural preservatives found in our ingredients to provide an effective balm. Does not contain additives, preservatives, fragrances, chemicals, parabens, GMO ingredients, and is NOT tested on animals WHAT CAN I USE EGYPTIAN MAGIC CREAM FOR The real question is, what CAN’T you use it for. This powerhouse cream can pretty much do it all. Egyptian Magic is one jar that contains a face cream, an eye cream, a hair masque, and anything else you can think of NATURAL HEALING: Egyptian Magic is not a medicine and we make no medical claims for the product, but we encourage you to read some of the many testimonials. Try Egyptian Magic and see how it works for you BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: You can buy with confidence that you are getting the 100% genuine authentic product from our Egyptian Magic brand. This 2 ounce jar is the perfect size to take on-the-go or keep in your purse. We love it, and we know you will love it too Key Product Features Come see what all the hype is about. Egyptian Magic All-Purpose Skin Cream has been on the market since August 1991 with a solid track record, a loyal word of mouth following, and twice the power for half the price of conventional skin creams. From Japan to Australia to Europe and the US, top dermatologists, doctors, makeup artists, and celebrities agree that Egyptian Magic is a must-have beauty and skin care product. Come see for yourself all that Egyptian Magic All-Purpose Skin Cream can do for you. At Egyptian Magic, our mission is to continually provide a professional skin care product with multiple purposes to treat and nurture skin with nature’s most effective healing ingredients, so our clients can feel and look beautiful using a 100% Natural Product