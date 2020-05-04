Glossybox

Egift Voucher

£16.95

Buy Now Review It

At Glossybox

Give the gift that keeps on giving. This is the perfect gift to all beauty lovers, delivering a monthly edit of 5 must-have beauty products every month. What is more beautiful than a surprise that doesn’t end after the first time? Perfectly packaged in our signature box, the expert team at GLOSSYBOX curates every beauty box, vetting each brand to the highest quality standards and ensuring every product selection is the must-have beauty product. What are you waiting for? Give the gift of GLOSSYBOX… * The gift voucher is purely electronic and will be sent via e-mail to your chosen gift recipient..