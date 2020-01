Lush

Eggplant

$10.95

At Lush

Forget cards, flowers and chocolate. Get steamy this Valentine's Day with a bar soap in the same scandalous shape as our bestselling bath bomb. Hop in the shower and lather up with its moisturizing base of coconut oil. Then inhale the refreshing, grounding fragrance blend of aubergine decoction, lemony litsea cubeba oil and calming ho wood oil. For external use only. Please.