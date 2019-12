Bad Dragon

Egg Plug

$55.00

Buy Now Review It

At Bad Dragon

A dark pearly purple shaft with a sparkly gold base. Choose a size that fits your intended use and level of experience. Need more sizing help? Use our Actual Size Tool Select Firmness(Firmness Guide) --select--SoftMediumFirmSoft Shaft, Firm Base (+$15.00)Med Shaft, Firm Base (+$15.00) The firmness of your toy can make all the difference. First time buyer? Consider getting one of our Sample Sets to get a feel for the different firmnesses.