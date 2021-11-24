Universal Thread

Crewneck Pullover Sweater

$20.00 $10.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Fit & style Model wears size S and is 5'9.5" Universal Thread crewneck sweater amps up your cool-weather closet Lightweight fabric keeps you cozy and comfy Cable knit pattern sweetens your style with a textured look Rib-knit edges add classic detailing Pairs easily with any style of bottoms for versatile outfits Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 60% Cotton, 40% Acrylic Fit: Regular Fit Length: At Hip Garment Style: Long Sleeve, Pullover Neckline: Crew Cuff Type: Ribbed Cuff Pockets: No Pocket Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry TCIN: 82115686 UPC: 191904763280 Item Number (DPCI): 013-03-4450 Origin: Imported Description Look fabulous and feel cozy all day long with this Crewneck Pullover Sweater from Universal Thread™. The pullover top is adorned with a classic, cable-knit pattern for a standout look, and it features ribbed hem and cuffs for a refined finish. A crew neckline and long sleeves offer the cozy comfort you look for in any sweater, while drop shoulders add another touch of relaxed style. Wear it with your favorite jeans and sneakers or flats, and round out your look with a sling bag and sunglasses. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.