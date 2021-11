Penguin Random House

Effin’ Birds Book – A Field Guide To Identification

$17.00

Buy Now Review It

At Always Fits

A compact, comprehensive, and very silly field guide featuring more than 200 of the rudest birds on earth. Learn about all your favorite birds through beautiful imagery paired with dirty aphorisms. Including never-before-seen birds, insults, and field notes, this guide is a must-have for any effin' fan or birder. 208 pages Hardcover book By Aaron Reynolds 6.25"W x 8.54"H x 0.85"D