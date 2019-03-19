Search
Products fromShopClothingSwimwear
Motel

Effie Ribbed Ruffle Bandeau Bikini Top

$40.00
At Urban Outfitters
Frilly-femme bandeau bikini top from Motel, only at Urban Outfitters. Made from a ribbed swim fabric with ruffle trim at the strapless neckline + hem.
Featured in 1 story
15 Bandeau Bikinis For Avoiding Tan Lines
by Eliza Huber