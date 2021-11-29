La Roche-Posay

Effaclar Purifying Foaming Gel Cleanser For Oily Skin

$20.00 $17.00

Description Value size. Gel face wash for oily skin tested on acne-prone skin. Gently cleanses impurities while respecting skin's pH balance. Oil-free, soap free, formula with Zinc Pidolate to purify skin. Packaging may vary. Benefits Foaming face wash cleanser gently cleanses oily skin without over drying. Cleanser helps eliminate excess oil. Suggested Use Massage face wash gently with lukewarm water to form a rich lather. Rinse with water. Gently pat off.