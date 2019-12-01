La Roche-Posay

Effaclar Purifying Foaming Gel Cleanser

$20.00 $14.00

Buy Now Review It

Product Description Amazon is an authorized retailer of La Roche-Posay products. La Roche-Posay foaming gel face wash is a daily facial cleanser for oily skin. Face wash gently cleanses dirt and oil while respecting the skin’s pH balance. An oil-free and soap-free cleanser with a clear, refreshing gel texture. Formulated with Zinc Pidolate to purify skin and help remove excess oil and shine. Face wash tested on acne-prone skin and sensitive skin non-comedogenicity. Soap-free Oil-free Paraben-free Alcohol-free Use as a daily facial cleanser for oily skin. Cleanse morning and/or evening. Face wash is gentle enough for everyday use. Wet face with lukewarm water and apply small amount of cleanser gel, massaging the skin gently to form a rich lather. Rinse face wash thoroughly with water. Ingredients: Water , Sodium Laureth Sulfate , PEG-8 , Coco-Betaine , Hexylene Glycol , Sodium Chloride , PEG-120 Methyl Glucose Dioleate , Zinc PCA , Sodium Hydroxide , Citric Acid , Sodium Benzoate , Phenoxyethanol , Caprylyl Glycol , Parfum/Fragrance. Product packaging may vary. Brand Story Recommended by 25,000 dermatologists, La Roche-Posay offers daily skincare developed using a strict formulation charter and stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety, even on sensitive skin.