La Roche-Posay

Effaclar Purifying Foaming Gel Anti-acne Cleanser

$27.95 $20.69

Buy Now Review It

At Chemist Warehouse

General Information Effaclar Foaming Gel is a daily use gel cleanser that removes makeup, eliminates impurities and excess sebum. Suitable for sensitive, oily and acne-prone skin. EFFACLAR FOAMING GEL gently purifies the skin thanks to cleansing agents selected to respect sensitive skin. It eliminates impurities and excess sebum while leaving the skin clean and fresh. With soothing, anti-irritant La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water. Gentle formula that is pH 5.5 and non-comedogenic and is soap, alcohol and colourant free Suitable For: Sensitive Skin Recommended By: Dermatologists Size: 200mL Hypo Allergenic?: Yes KEY FEATURES • Gently cleanses and purifies the skin • Help reduce impurities and excess sebum • With La Roche-Posay thermal spring water • Dermatologically tested on sensitive skin • Dermatologically tested on sensitive skin Warnings Avoid eye. In case of contact with eyes, rinse them immediately and thoroughly. Ingredients Ingredients: Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Peg-8, Coco-Betaine, Hexylene Glycol, Sodium Chloride, Peg-120 Methyl Glucose Dioleate, Zinc Pca, Sodium Hydroxide, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Parfum / Fragrance, (Fil Code: B32025/1) Please be aware that ingredient lists for the products of our brand are updated regularly. Please refer to the ingredient list on your product package for the most up to date list of ingredients to ensure it is suitable to your personal use. Directions Foam in the hand with a little water and apply to the face, massaging gently. Rinse thoroughly.