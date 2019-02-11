La Roche-Posay

Effaclar H Moisturiser

£16.00

Buy Now Review It

At LookFantastic

Soothing Compensation Moisturiser Effaclar H moisturises oily skin that feels weak and fragile. It also provides skin with the lipids it lacks to reconstitute the protective hydrolipidic film. Contains Ceramide 5. Directions of Use: Apply mornings and evenings after cleansing and towel-drying the skin. Avoid the eye contour. Tolerance : No parabens La Roche-Posay follows strict formulations standards: 100% hypoallergenic skincare Non-comedogenic High concentration of selected ingredients with Thermal Spring Water Minimal ingredients and fragrance Tested on sensitive skin