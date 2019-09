La Roche-Posay

Effaclar H Hydrating Cleansing Cream

La Roche-Posay Effaclar H Hydrating Cleansing Cream. La Roche-Posay Effaclar H Hydrating Cleansing Cream gently cleanses, purifies and soothes skins' feel to restore comfort. Tested under dermatological control in combination with over-drying treatments. Non-comedogenic. No soap - physiological pH. Who is it for? For women and men with skin made fragile by over-drying treatments.