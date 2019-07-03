La Roche-Posay

Effaclar Bb Blur

Amazon is an authorized retailer of La Roche-Posay products. La Roche-Posay Effaclar BB Blur oil-free BB Cream makeup with SPF 20 for oily skin minimizes the appearance of large pores and covers blemishes. This BB blur cream makeup absorbs oil for all-day matte even skin. Its makeup formula contains cutting-edge smoothing mattifier airlicium that absorbs 150 times its weight in oil and shine for an all-day matte finish and visibly smooth skin. This BB blur cream also contains Perlite to absorb humidity and sweat and Titanium Dioxide mineral sunscreen filter that provides daily UV protection with SPF 20. Makeup formula available in two shades: Fair/Light and Light/Medium. Lightweight texture with medium makeup coverage. Use daily. Oil-free. Fragrance-free. Paraben-free. Non-Comedogenic. Broad Spectrum SPF 20. Use as a daily coverage product. After thoroughly cleansing skin, apply BB cream makeup to face in the morning. Avoid eye area. Can be layered over Effaclar Duo acne treatment. Active Ingredient: Titanium Dioxide 10.66% Inactive Ingredients: Dimethicone, Undecane, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Tridecane, Tocopheryl Acetate, Silica Silylate, Perlite, Disodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Retinyl Linoleate, Aluminum Hydroxide. May contain Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxides.Product packaging may vary.Recommended for: Enlarged pores. Brand Story Recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwide, La Roche-Posay offers unique daily skincare developed using a strict formulation charter and stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety, even on sensitive skin.