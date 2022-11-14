United States
Urban Outfitters
Edy Glass Coasters
$50.00
At Urban Outfitters Australia
Give your beverage a place to rest with this set of circular-shaped coasters crafted from glass and finished in vibrant hues. Available exclusively at Urban Outfitters. Features - Modern coaster set from our Edy home collection - Blown from glass - Finished in assorted hues - UO exclusive. Content + Care - Includes 4 coasters - Glass - Food safe - Wipe clean - Not dishwasher, microwave or oven safe - Imported Size - Dimensions: 4”l x 4”w x 2”h