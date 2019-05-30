Baby Tress

Edge Styler™

$15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Baby Tress

$15.00 Edge Styler™ Description Info Thoughtfully designed with form & function in mind, this 3-in-1 beauty tool features (1) a comb to separate and smooth, (2) natural boar bristles to swoop and shape, and (3) a pointed tip for the finishing details. TO CLEAN: Use a mild soap and water to gently rub off any product build up on your Edge Styler™. Give it a rinse, then allow it to air dry. TO STORE: Re-apply the cap to the brush after every use to keep your Edge Styler™ cleaner for longer. Your edges will thank you. <3 All Sales are Final. − + Add to Cart