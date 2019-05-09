Edge Lux 3 Running ShoeWhether you're running through your neighborhood in the summer or lapping the indoor track through the winter, lace into the adidas Edge Lux 3 Running Shoe to get after your fitness goals. These neutral running shoes have a more rounded heel design to cradle the foot more comfortably while the lightweight mesh uppers wrap your feet in comfort. Their 15mm drop is perfect if you heel strike and the flexible Bounce midsole keeps a spring in your step as you run and train. Wear them inside or outside and the rubber soles will keep you on your feet as you strive for a new PR and achieve your fitness goals..Neutral running shoes for indoor and outdoor training and running. Steep 15mm drop designed for runners who definitively heel strike . Lightweight stretch mesh uppers provide you a barely there feel. Round heel design cradles the foot for a better fit as you train. Flexible Bounce midsole keeps a spring in your step as you run. Rubber soles provide traction for training indoors and outdoors. Traditional lace closure with wide laces allow fit adjustments.