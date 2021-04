Karen Walker

Eden – Supernova Glitter

Delivering the season's sparkle in supernova glitter and soft brown graduated lens is vintage inspired Eden, an oversized square with iconic arrow hardware. Plastic with metal trim Eye/bridge/temple (in mm): 53-20-145 Monochromatic lenses Signature arrow detail at frame front Can be fitted with prescription lenses 100% UVA/UVB protection