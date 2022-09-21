Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
The Body Shop
Edelweiss Intense Smoothing Day Cream
$55.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Body Shop Australia
Need a few alternatives?
Soho Skin
Cream Cleanser
BUY
£55.00
Soho Skin
Soho Skin
Lip Balm
BUY
£15.00
Soho Skin
Soho Skin
24/7 Treatment
BUY
£72.00
Soho Skin
The Body Shop
Edelweiss Intense Smoothing Day Cream
BUY
$55.00
The Body Shop Australia
More from The Body Shop
The Body Shop
Edelweiss Smoothing Day Cream | Moisturizers | The Body Shop
BUY
$34.00
The Body Shop
The Body Shop
Edelweiss Cleansing Concentrate
BUY
£12.00
The Body Shop
The Body Shop
Edelweiss Daily Serum Concentrate
BUY
£30.00
The Body Shop
The Body Shop
Edelweiss Intense Smoothing Day Cream
BUY
£28.00
The Body Shop
More from Skin Care
Soho Skin
Cream Cleanser
BUY
£55.00
Soho Skin
Soho Skin
Lip Balm
BUY
£15.00
Soho Skin
Soho Skin
24/7 Treatment
BUY
£72.00
Soho Skin
The Body Shop
Edelweiss Intense Smoothing Day Cream
BUY
$55.00
The Body Shop Australia
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted